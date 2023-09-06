Home

Shah Rukh Khan recently reacted as Mahesh Babu heaped praise on his vigilante actioner Jawan while fans hailed their bromance on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts as Mahesh Babu Heaps Praise on Jawan, Netizens Hail Their Bromance

Mahesh Babu Praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has created a huge buzz on the eve of its release. Movie buffs are all geared up to witness the musical action extravaganza by filmmaker Atlee. Apart from fans, celebrities are equally excited for Shah Rukh’s second release of 2023. SRK plays a vigilante superhero in the actioner which marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu known for his mass appeal and cinematic charisma heaped praise on Atlee’s Jawan. He took to his Twitter handle and stated that he is looking forward to watching the Atlee directorial with his whole family.

SHAH RUKH KHAN RESPONDS AS MAHESH BABU PRAISES JAWAN

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “It’s time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!! #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt.” Shah Rukh responded with a quote tweet and captioned his post as, “Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug.”

NETIZENS REACT TO SRK-MAHESH BABU’S TWEETS:

Prince of Tollywood @urstrulyMahesh

Prince of Bollywood @iamsrk ❤️ — Hemanth Kiara (@ursHemanthRKO) September 6, 2023

Thank you SRK sir for your kind words ❤️ #Jawan pic.twitter.com/fnvySdEopf — Narendra Modi (Parody) (@NarendramodiPa) September 6, 2023

Jab Main Villan Banta Hoon Na… Toh Mere Samne Koi Bhi Hero Tik Nahi Sakta pic.twitter.com/1EyJazhQJ2 — TWTM™ (@TWTM__) September 6, 2023

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra in crucial roles. The SRK-Nayanthara starrer releases in theatres on September 7, 2023.

