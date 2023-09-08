Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts as Mahesh Babu Calls Jawan ‘Stuff of The Legends’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts as Mahesh Babu Calls Jawan ‘Stuff of The Legends’

Shah Rukh Khan recently reacted to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's Jawan review on social media. - Check Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts as Mahesh Babu Calls Jawan 'Stuff of The Legends'

SRK Reacts as Mahesh Babu Praises Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan recently reacted to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s review of his action-thriller Jawan. Mahesh had earlier expressed his interest in watching SRK’s actioner on Twitter. Shah Rukh reacted and also said he would like to watch the movie along with Mahesh’s family. The Guntir Kaaram actor had previously tweeted, “It’s time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!! #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt.” The Jawan actor replied and said, “Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug.”

Trending Now

SRK THANKS MAHESH BABU FOR HIS JAWAN REVIEW:

Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend. https://t.co/won5gxilR7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

You may like to read

SHAH RUKH KHAN REACTS AS MAHESH BABU CALLS JAWAN ‘BLOCKBUSTER’

Mahesh reviewed the Atlee directorial on Twitter after watching it and captioned his tweet as, “#Jawan… Blockbuster cinema… 💥💥💥 @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career’s best film… 👏👏👏 The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here 🔥🔥🔥!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends 😎😎😎”. Shah Rukh responded to his Tweet and wrote, “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu and others in crucial roles. The film also has a special apperance by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt’s cameo.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

For more updates on Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES