Choreographer Ganesh Hegde revealed how Suhana Khan complained about him during 'The Archies' dance rehearsals and what was superstar Shah Rukh Khan's reaction!

Veteran choreographer Ganesh Hegde has made occasional forays into Bollywood throughout the years. He recently collaborated with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar for Va Va Voom and Dishoom Dishoom choreography from her period musical ‘The Archies.’ During an interview with News18, Hegde opened up about the ‘Jawan‘ actor’s visit to The Archies’ set. He said, “He came to the rehearsal hall when the actors were practising skating. When he sees something good, he gets very excited and happy and that’s exactly what had happened.”

Suhana Khan Complains to Father Shah Rukh Khan

The choreographer of the recently released song Dhishoom Dhishoom, Ganesh Hegde, has now talked candidly about his collaboration with Suhana Khan. He revealed that SRK’s daughter had complained that Hegde doesn’t compliment her ever. He also disclosed King Khan’s amusing reply to Suhana’s complaint. Ganesh Hegde said, “When we took a break, he came to me and told me that Suhana was saying that I don’t compliment her. To this, he said to her, ‘Ganesh has never complimented me. Tujhe kya compliment karega.’ Hegde claims that the event happened when Suhana’s feature debut, The Archies, the cast was practising their skate routines, revealing that SRK participated in a few sessions.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Ganesh Hegde have worked together on several songs, including Main Hoon Don from Don – The Chase Begins Again. Ganesh Hegde

With ‘The Archies,’ Suhana Khan is ready to make her acting debut, alongside Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi. The film releases on Netflix on December 7, 2023. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Vedang Raina.

