Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to John Cena Singing Bholi Si Surat, Says ‘I’m Going to Send You My Latest Song’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to John Cena Singing Bholi Si Surat, Says ‘I’m Going to Send You My Latest Song’

Shah Rukh Khan's response to a video of John Cena singing 'Bholi Si Surat' at a gym is incredibly heartwarming. Take a look at Shah Rukh's clever yet endearing tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan leaves his charisma everywhere he goes, and one of the biggest examples of this is American wrestler and actor John Cena singing SRK’s song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from his film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai.’ The video, uploaded by a wrestler, gained headlines in no time and became viral. Now, Shah Rukh made sure to respond to the clip. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), the actor said he would share his latest songs with John so he can sing them.

Trending Now

Recently, wrestler Gurv Sihra posted a video of John Cena singing along with him in Hindi during their gym session. Reacting to it, Shah Rukh Khan has now tweeted, ‘Thank you both… Love it and love you @JohnCena. I’m gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha.’

You may like to read

Watch John Cena sing Bholi Si Surat

Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha https://t.co/sM7gQTKtAS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

Wrestler Gruv shared the video on his social media profile where he introduced John Cena as a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan.’ John said, ‘You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there are tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song.’

Gurv then added, ‘This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this, it’s a big hit song.’ As he sang the lines, John repeated them – Bholi Si Surat/ Aankhon mein masti/ Dur khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye. Gurv shared the video and wrote, ‘Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @johncena @wweindia @iamsrk.’

Needless to say, John Cena is a big fan of SRK. Over the years, the wrestler shared various posts dedicated to the actor. In 2017, John shared an article about Shah Rukh on the X platform. The actor then responded, ‘Thanks for taking out time to ‘see’ it. Wish I could ‘see you’ someday. Love and health to you my man.’

Back in 2018, John took to X and wrote, ‘Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less tortuous – Shah Rukh Khan.’ The actor responded with, ‘Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.