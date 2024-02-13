Home

Shah Rukh Khan Rejects Rumours On Freeing Indian Veteran Navy Officers From Qatar Govt, Issues Report

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines ever since he made a trip to Qatar. It is to be believed that Shah was in talks with the Qatar government. SRK's manager has recently shared a report on social media that clarified the rumours.

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan has recently responded to allegations of his connection to the case of eight Indian Navy veterans who were recently released from Qatar. Earlier these individuals were arrested by the country on charges of espionage and subsequently released following intervention from the Indian government. However, rumors began circulating suggesting that Shah Rukh was involved in the situation due to his recent visit to the Middle Eastern country. Take a look at what Shah Rukh’s manager had to say about the rumours.

SRK’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Responds To Rumours Against Him

Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani has refuted the reports and stated on behalf of the actor. The post read, “Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan’s purported role in the release of India’s naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr. Khan’s participation in this matter (sic).”

Take a look at Pooja Dadlani’s Instagram Handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

The report further read, “Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan, like many other Indians, is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Qatar PM and FIFA President

The Dunki actor was earlier spotted attending an AFC final match in Qatar, Doha. There Shah Rukh Khan met the Prime Minister of Qatar, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The actor was also spotted posing with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Veteran Indian Navy Officials Reach India

In December 2023, the Court of Appeal in Qatar reduced the death sentence for eight retired Indian Navy personnel. These individuals were detained by the Qatar military in October 2022. These eight veteran navy officers were accused of spying on the country’s submarine program. They were convicted and sentenced to death by a Qatari court for unspecified charges. On February 12, seven of the eight former Navy officers returned to India, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement.

