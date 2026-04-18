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Shah Rukh Khan responds to Academys heartwarming post on his blockbuster Om Shanti Om, calls it King of the World moment

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Academy’s heartwarming post on his blockbuster Om Shanti Om, calls it ‘King of the World’ moment

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic cinematic legacy gets a fresh wave of attention as an international platform highlights a memorable scene, prompting an emotional and proud reaction from the Badshah of Bollywood.

Global spotlight once again turned toward Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan after a nostalgic moment resurfaced online and quickly caught attention across film lovers worldwide. A classic scene from Om Shanti Om began trending after being shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bringing back memories for fans who still admire its emotional storytelling and iconic dialogue. The viral clip reminded audiences why the film continues to hold a special place in pop culture. Social media soon filled with reactions as users revisited the memorable speech that has stood the test of time and still connects deeply with viewers.

SRK’s reaction to the viral Academy post

Responding to the post, Shah Rukh Khan shared his excitement and wrote, “Thank you The Academy for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world Ha ha.” His reaction reflected both humour and nostalgia as he acknowledged the global recognition of the moment. The shared clip featured his powerful monologue, which continues to inspire audiences with its message about destiny and belief.

See Shah Rukh Khan’s viral post here

Why the Om Shanti Om scene still resonates?

Directed by Farah Khan the film marked debut of Deepika Padukone and went on to become one of the biggest hits of its time. The storyline mixed reincarnation drama with romance and cinematic flair making it widely loved. Even years later the dialogue shared by the Academy continues to be quoted across platforms showing its lasting impact.

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About Om Shanti Om

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone the film featured strong performances by Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Javed Sheikh and Kirron Kher which was made on Rs 40 crore budget and raked Rs 150 crore in its total run. Each character added depth to the story making the film memorable beyond its central plot. The ensemble cast played a key role in shaping the film’s emotional and dramatic impact.

More about Shah Rukh Khan

On work front Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for upcoming film King directed by Siddharth Anand which will also feature Suhana Khan along with Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bachchan. Reports also suggest possible revival of Salman Khan‘s Inshallah by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with “Badshah of Bollywood” stepping into lead role alongside Alia Bhatt. If confirmed this could mark their reunion after their cult claasic Devdas.

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