Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has responded to Loki – God of Mischief. King of Romance took to Twitter responding to Loki aka Tom Hiddleston's Word Association video in which he referred to SRK when asked about India and Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the video and mentioned that he cannot wait to binge-watch Loki. "You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there's no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can't wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!" the megastar wrote. In the video, when Tom Hiddleston was asked about India, he responded by saying 'Shah Rukh Khan'. Not just this, but on the mention of Bollywood, he said, 'Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan Again'. When asked about an Indian city, Tom mentioned Chennai and said that his elder sister or 'akka' used to stay in the city and so he has visited Chennai as well.

You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the first episode of Marvel’s much-awaited series Loki has already been released and it introduces us and Loki to a whole new world of Time Variance Authority (TVA). Episode one revolves around Loki’s encounter with TVA and his understanding of the same, what makes Loki more entertaining and interesting is also the elements of pain, grief and emotion in the story. The episode, which was released on Wednesday gained much appreciation and love from the audience with people calling it the ‘best MCU ever’. The episode is streaming on Hisney+ Hotstar.