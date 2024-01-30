Home

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in a Dunki meet and greet interaction recalled his tough times in the film industry where his movies were suffering to fetch a decent box office collection. Here's what the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals During His 4-Year Hiatus From Bollywood

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in a recent fan interaction addressed the long breaks he took in the past years from the film industry. A viral video of the Dunki actor made the headlines when he was spotted addressing his fan gathering at the YRF studios for the Dunki meet and greet event. SRK also mentioned that his recent movies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki have received love and appreciation from the audience. Here’s what Shah Rukh added.

Shah Rukh Khan Talks About The Times When His Films Failed To Make Box Office Collection

After a four-year break from the film industry, Shah Rukh made a grand comeback in the movie Pathaan. SRK during the meet and greet event spoke about his success in the last three films in which he played. He also mentioned his downfalls in the film industry regarding this subject the actor added, “It’s something new to me. I have worked in this industry for almost 33 years and I took such a long period of gap (sic).”

Take a look at SRK’s Meet and Greet Video:

SRK expresses gratitude to the audience for showering love upon him in 2023 ❤️#Dunki #Jawan #Pathaanpic.twitter.com/rxciNkVY6X — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 29, 2024

SRK further added, “Usually, I would feel a bit anxious and wonder if I chose the right film. In the past, when some of my films didn’t do well, I questioned my ability to make good films. However, I believe that more than my films, it was the love and support for Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki from the audience that mattered (sic).”

The Jawan actor also stated, “I want to express my gratitude to the people of this country and beyond, especially those from India, who have embraced me more than my films. They have encouraged me to take shorter breaks and continue doing what I love (sic).”

At last, before ending his speech SRK added, “I am truly thankful to all of you, the audience, and the world for affirming that I am on the right path and should continue pursuing it (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan Contributes Rs 1,600 Crore Alone In Bollywood Box Office

After a hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh Khan made a glorious comeback to the silver screen in January 2023 with Siddarth Anand’s ‘Pathaan.’ Starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the movie not only shattered numerous records but also emerged as one of the highest-earning films of the year.

Following the triumph of ‘Pathaan,’ Shah Rukh Khan delivered another blockbuster with Atlee Kumar’s ‘Jawan,’ where he once again portrayed an action-packed role, fighting against societal injustices. The film raked in a global box office collection of over Rs 1,000 crore. According to the reports of Indian Express SRK alone contributed around Rs 1,600 crore to the Indian cinema

Shah Rukh Khan Soars High In Dunki Success

The actor’s winning streak continued as he concluded the year with another hit, Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki.’ The movie revolved around the issue of illegal immigration via the Dunki route. While the actor has not disclosed his future projects, it is expected that he will kick off new endeavors by mid-2024.

