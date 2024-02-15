Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Didn’t Get Hollywood Projects, Says ‘Nobody’s Ever Offered Me Any Work’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Didn’t Get Hollywood Projects, Says ‘Nobody’s Ever Offered Me Any Work’

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that he was offered a role of a host in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire which he rejected.

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Didn't Get Hollywood Projects, Says 'Nobody’s Ever Offered Me Any Work'

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared an interesting chapter of his life at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. The Bollywood superstar disclosed that he had been offered the role of the host in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire by director Danny Boyle. However, he turned down the offer as he was busy hosting the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, known as Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the event, Shah Rukh explained that he spent time with Mr. Boyle, who was sweet and appreciative. Yet, he felt uneasy about the character he was asked to portray in Slumdog Millionaire. In the film’s storyline, the host was depicted as a mean and dishonest person, a contrast to Shah Rukh’s role as an honest host on Indian television.

Trending Now

Speaking at the event, SRK said, “Yes, Slumdog was there, now that you mention it. And I spend a lot of time with Mr. Boyle. He’s very sweet. But I was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire (Kaun Banega Crorepati) on television, successfully at that time. And I just felt in the story that was being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean, in the story that was being told.”

You may like to read

Interestingly, the producers of Kaun Banega Crorepati recommended Shah Rukh’s name for the Hollywood project. Despite the suggestion, he declined the role, citing the discomfort of playing a character involved in cheating while simultaneously hosting an honest show. The role eventually went to Anil Kapoor, whom Shah Rukh praised for delivering a fantastic performance. I was cheating and being dishonest as the host (in the movie). So I just found that it’s very strange that I’m being a host (on KBC) and I’m cheating in the film. So I explained to Mr. Boyle that I wouldn’t like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. And I think Mr. Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as the host,” he added.

Reflecting on Hollywood opportunities, Shah Rukh admitted that despite talks and conversations with individuals in the Western film industry, he has not received a concrete and substantial offer. He clarified that nobody has ever presented him with a crossover role of substance, despite his success in Bollywood. “I’ve said this honestly, but nobody believes it. So I’m going to say it to you very, very honestly. Nobody’s ever offered me any work. Crossover of substance. I may have had conversations with people I know lots of lovely people from the west, from the English film industry, from the American film industry. But nobody’s offered me any good work,” Shah Rukh said, who was one of the only two Indians invited for the World Government Summit 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.