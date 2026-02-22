Shah Rukh Khan reveals how to handle trolling for sense of humour; Taapsee Pannu recalls: ‘Joke ka wavelength…’

Home

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently a buzz for her latest performance in Assi, recently spoke about dealing with criticism over her sense of humour. While she was promoting her social drama, the actor reflected on a candid conversation she once had with her Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan about being misunderstood and trolled for cracking jokes.

In a recent podcast, Taapsee revealed how some jokes are misunderstood and taken in arrogance and how she deals with backlash on jokes.

What Taapsee Said

During the chat, Taapsee was asked how frequently her jokes are misinterpreted as arrogance. Responding to this, she said, “Mazaak bhi soch samajh ke karni chahiye. Maine ye exact question [Shah Rukh] Sir se pucha tha on set… Maine kaha Sir aap samajh payenge jo main go-through kar rahi hoon. Maine toh kitni baar dekha ki jin jokes mein maine seetiyan-taaliyan maari he while growing up, mujhe pata he unhi jokes ke liye logon ne apko bohot troll bhi kiya hain. Par mujhe toh bohot achcha laga. Toh ap batayiye ap kaise get-through karte hain iss phase se ki logon ko samajh hi nahi aya joke tha (One must also be careful with jokes. I had the same question for Shah Rukh on set! I told him that I am going through a similar phase. There have been many instances when I had loved your jokes but then you got trolled for it. But I liked it so much. So tell me how to go through that balance when some do not even get that this was meant to be a joke)!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Response

Sharing what Shah Rukh told her, Taapsee added, “Toh unka bhi yahi kehna tha ki jin logon ke saamne tum joke maarte ho… un logon ka bhi joke ka wavelength same hona chahiye. Toh ap ka joke work kar raha hain (So he said that you make sure that the people in front of whom you are cracking the joke have the same wavelength to match. Only then will the joke work.”

As per Shah Rukh, humour only works if both the one cracking it and the one hearing it are on the same page.

About Dunki

Released in 2023, Dunki was directed byRajkumar Hirani, where Taapsee Pannu starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film revolved around the story of four friends — Manu, Sukhi, Buggu and Balli. They dream of settling in London and undertaking a life-changing journey to achieve their goal.

