Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Rides a Scooter, Wishes Happy Diwali to Fans With Brand New Posters of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan Rides a Scooter, Wishes Happy Diwali to Fans With Brand New Posters of Dunki

Check out brand new posters of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki as the team wishes fans a very Happy Diwali.

Dunki new posters unveiled

Dunki new posters: Shah Rukh Khan on Friday evening dropped two brand new posters of his upcoming film ‘Dunki’. The actor took to social media to wish his fans the best on the festival of Diwali and talked about celebrating with the family. SRK, who is set to repeat the Box Office success of his Pathaan and Jawan with Dunki, mentioned that the real celebration is about being together as he shared the posters online.

Trending Now

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a light-hearted drama about dreams, passion, family and friends. The makers released drop 1 of the film on SRK’s birthday and the trailer will be released soon. However, the new posters give a glimpse of Dunki‘s colourful world which is nothing without friends. In one poster, the superstar is seen riding a scooter with two friends sitting at the back while one rides a cycle to come along. In another, he poses in front of a blackboard with all his friends holding books in their hands. While sharing these posters on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! (sic).”

You may like to read

Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now.

Watch it here: https://t.co/OlicweXz7M#Dunki releases… pic.twitter.com/qLwGTaKoCG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 10, 2023

The makers are calling their film a ‘saga of love and friendship’ and a film which will leave a heartwarming effect on the lives of the audience. Dunki will be hitting the screens as the big Christmas release this year. The film faces a big Box Office clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar Part I: Ceasefire. Both Dunki and Salaar appear to a different set of audience and will attract a huge crowd to theatres and it will be interesting to see which one wins the Box Office battle.

As is, Diwali is a time to bond over food, love and relationships and the makers try to honour the same. Dunki seems like a flavourful film which marks Hirani’s return to the cinema after Sanju in 2018. It is presented collectively by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Dunki!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.