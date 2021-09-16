Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been trending big on social media for SiwaySRK Ads for Disney plus Hotstar. The actors have shared an on again off again friendship throughout the years and on Thursday, once again they came together, hinting that this time their bond is here to stay. Shah Rukh’s latest ad has been shared by several B-town celebs, applauding SRK’s FOMO moment in the current scenario of how A-list stars are also on OTT but Shah Rukh is not.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Karan Kundrra To Enter Salman Khan's Show?

On Thursday, a second follow-up of the previous ‘SiwaySRK’ ad came out which Salman shared on his Twitter handle. Along with it, he wrote, “Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka? #SiwaySRK.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta And Manav Gohil Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show?

Replying to this appreciation from Salman, SRK tweeted, “Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRK.” Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Wrap Up Shoot In Turkey, Fans Are All Excited

The new promo, which is hilarious, shows SRK back on his balcony standing and waving to fans, while his manager dejectedly tells him that his ideas to sign up for a new venture on Disney plus Hotstar have been rejected, as every idea that he has is already taken or done. This leaves the actor miffed.

Watch here:

Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRK https://t.co/2Twqrlu68O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2021



Shah Rukh’s first ad for the streaming website was released on September 11 and even though the star could be seen taking a dig at himself through these #SiwaySRK promos, this might also hint that he might soon be in a big project on the OTT platform.

Currently, SRK, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has been shooting for Pathan which co-stars Deepika Padukone and apparently, John Abraham too.