Shah Rukh Khan Sets The Dance Floor on Fire: Shah Rukh Khan once again gave a rocking performance, this time off-screen at good friend Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. SRK is pals with the filmmaker since Karan was an assistant director in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kucch Kucch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh grooved to the hit dance track Koi Mil Gaya from KKHH directed by KJo. Karan Johar's grand birthday celebrations was all about glitz and glamour with the big shots of B-town attending the filmmaker's late night party. Shah Rukh and Karan have been longtime buddies and SRK was also close to Karan's Dad Late Yash Johar.

Check out this viral video shared by celebrity photographer Vartinder Chawla on his Instagram handle:

Also Read - Karan Johar 50th Birthday : Know How This Year Will be For The Godfather of Bollywood by Tarot Card Expert Rashme

SRK Relives Nineties Nostalgia

In the video SRK dons black formals as he’s seen dancing his heart out at the popular Bollywood number Koi Mil Gaya while other celebs join him. SRKians often resonate the song with the actor as KKHH was one of the biggest hits of Shah Rukh’s film career. The romcom co-starring Kajol and Rani Mukerji became a cult hit among the youth and is still gives the nostalgic vibes to the 90s kids.

Kajol And KJo Groove All Night Long!

Apart from SRK, Kajol and Karan also danced to Lionel Ritchie’s All Night Long. Kajol is also close friends with KJo and both looked in a jolly mood as they danced while goofing around at the dance floor. Karan considers Kajol as his closest friend and has directed her in KKHH, Kabhi Khushi Kabhio Gham and My Name is Khan.

Check out this viral clip of Kajol-Karan dancing shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle:

Ranveer Singh Performs on Apna Time Aayega!

Apart from Kajol, the ever so energetic actor Ranveer Singh also put on a great show at the birthday bash. Ranveer didn’t disappoint the guests as he performed on his hit rap from Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega. Ranveer looked charged in full on party mood while being the perfect showman at the party scene.

Check out this viral of Ranveer shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle:

Hrithik Roshan came with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad at Karan’s grand bash. Other celebs spotted at the party were Shanaya Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Ananya Pandey, Jahnvi Kapoor, Farah Khan and Salman Khan among others.

