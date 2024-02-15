Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a captivating dialogue with journalist Richard Quest at the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai, offering insights into his illustrious career and the Hindi film industry. Khan revealed a unique pre-release ritual – a luxurious 2-3 hour bath with premium oils and scents. Addressing scepticism about his motivations in the film industry, especially regarding financial gains, Shah Rukh Khan humorously dismissed doubts, stating, “Bathing oils are very expensive,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

Opening up about foreign film offers, Khan expressed candidly that despite conversations with individuals from Hollywood and the English film industry, he has never received substantial crossover offers. He emphasized a commitment to his existing audience and the importance of delivering quality content to them.

Reflecting on past opportunities, Khan mentioned the offer for “Slumdog Millionaire” and the reason behind declining the role. He felt the character’s demeanor clashed with his values, leading him to turn down the film. Anil Kapoor eventually took on the role and excelled as the host.

When questioned about his remarkable comeback from a series of flops, Shah Rukh Khan shared a lighthearted response, revealing he learned to make the “best pizza in the world” during that challenging phase. Admitting to chasing perfection, he realized the need to align with his audience’s preferences, opting for fan-pleasing projects over pursuing an idealized vision.

In essence, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from pre-release rituals to handling setbacks with humour and resilience provides a glimpse into the mindset of one of Bollywood’s most iconic figures.