Shah Rukh Khan Shares The Reason Behind Not Working in Hollywood: ‘I Don’t Look Nice Like Tom Cruise’

Shah Rukh Khan has once again shared why he didn't become a part of Hollywood industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, the global icon renowned for his unparalleled success in the Indian film industry, enjoyed a triumphant 2023 with a string of hits, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Despite his global stature, Khan has notably stayed away from Hollywood ventures, citing reasons rooted in his self-perception during a recent statement. The iconic superstar humorously confessed that he refrained from Hollywood not feeling as good-looking as Tom Cruise or as exceptional a dancer as John Travolta. This isn’t the first time Shah Rukh Khan has addressed Hollywood’s allure. In previous interviews, he has consistently explained his absence from Hollywood by stating that he was not offered roles aligning with his preferences and expectations.

Interestingly, in 2009, the acclaimed director Danny Boyle had initially considered Shah Rukh Khan for the lead role in Slumdog Millionaire. However, Khan eventually declined the offer, expressing reservations about the character’s perceived deceitful nature. The part eventually went to Anil Kapoor, who played a pivotal role in the film that went on to win eight Oscars, including Best Film and two for music maestro AR Rahman. During the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, SRK said, “Yes, Slumdog [Millionaire] was there, now that you mention it. And I spend a lot of time with Mr. Boyle (Danny Boyle). He’s very sweet. But I was doing Kaun Banega Crorepati on television, successfully at that time. And I just felt in the story that was being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean, in the story that was being told.”

Explaining why he said no to the role that ultimately landed with Anil Kapoor, SRK added, “I was cheating and being dishonest as the host (in the movie). So I just found that it’s very strange that I’m being a host (on KBC) and I’m cheating in the film. So I explained to Mr Boyle (Danny Boyle) that I wouldn’t like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. And I think Mr Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as the host.”

Reflecting on the historic moment when Slumdog Millionaire dominated the 2009 Oscars with 10 nominations and eight wins, Anil Kapoor recalls being scolded by his wife on the eve of the ceremony. Anil Kapoor portrayed the character of a cunning game show host in the movie, solidifying his place in the annals of cinematic history.

Shah Rukh Khan’s strategic choices and candid reflections add layers to his illustrious career, showcasing the depth of his discernment in navigating the complex world of cinema.

