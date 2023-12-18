Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Speaks on Dunki’s Plot For The First Time: ‘Love Story That Spans Ages…’

Shah Rukh Khan Speaks on Dunki’s Plot For The First Time: ‘Love Story That Spans Ages…’

Shah Rukh Khan, in a statement, speaks about how his film 'Dunki' is different from those he has done so far and also the ones directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The superstar talks about the plot of his Christmas release.

Shah Rukh Khan Speaks on Dunki's Plot For The First Time 'Love Story That Spans Ages...'

Dunki Plot Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan is ready with his third grand release of the year. After back-to-back action entertainers, the superstar is bringing light-hearted cinema, a perfect holiday release – the kind of which director Rajkumar Hirani is known for. Dunki, the big Christmas release this year, is about a man and his bunch of friends who want to go to London to explore better financial opportunities for their families. The film comments on the emotion of staying away from your country and the challenges one faces when using the illegal route to cross borders as an immigrant. In his latest statement to the media, SRK spoke about the very same plot.

Trending Now

The actor mentioned that Dunki is different from all the films he has done so far. He called it a love story but not like the ones he’s famous for doing. Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement that Dunki is a ‘love story that spans ages’. He said, “When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, we felt that Raju sir made a love story that spans ages. It is a very touching film. It deals with the love for the motherland. There is a bit of action in Dunki, which was not present in Raju Hirani’s previous films. There are many sequences in the film which are very new to me.”

You may like to read

The actor, who has delivered two massively successful movies at the Box Office this year, added that Dunki is a whole package of comedy, emotion and action. He highlighted how Hirani’s films lack action but this one has a lot of it. “Raju Hirani never shows his films in trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy. The film has lots of comedy, and I hope you will love it,” he said.

Dunki is facing a solid Box Office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar: CeaseFire which is an out-and-out action entertainer. SRK and his team look confident about what they have to deliver this weekend and the audience feels confident too considering the advance booking reports. What are your thoughts about Dunki‘s performance at the Box Office? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Dunki!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.