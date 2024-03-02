Home

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Enjoying Electrifying Rihanna Performance at Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash – WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan was observed enjoying himself at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, while Rihanna was spotted dancing during the initial day of the three-day event.

It seemed that Shah Rukh Khan was having a gala time at Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The event which is taking place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, has grabbed headlines now. The highlight of the event was when Rihanna performed and set the stage on fire. Now, a video of SRK enjoying Rihanna’s performance is doing rounds on the internet. The event was a star-studded event which featured various national and international stars.

The video is shared by SRK’s fan clubs, the actor was seen standing and grooving to Rihanna’s song while his wife, ace designer Gauri Khan was seated beside him and watched the performance. Shah Rukh looked handsome in a scene standing and grooving to Rihanna’s song while his wife, ace designer Gauri Khan was seated beside him and watched the performance.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, numerous other Bollywood celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, have travelled to Jamnagar to partake in Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations. Also joining the extravagant affair are Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

The star-studded event of Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding began on March 01, 2024, and will continue till March 03, 2024. Day 1 of the event was called An Evening in Everland with the dress code for all guests listed as “elegant cocktail”. Now, day 2, is called A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. Lastly, the final event will comprise two events. The first one will be the Tusker Trails, which suggests “casual chic” second is known as Hastakshar.

