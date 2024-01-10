Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer ‘Dunki’ to Be Submitted for Oscar Nominations? Here’s What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer ‘Dunki’ to Be Submitted for Oscar Nominations? Here’s What We Know

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is likely to get submitted for the Oscar nomination. If the reports turn out to be true, then, this will mark SRK's third film which has gone for the Oscar nominations.

Dunki to be submitted for Oscar nomination?

Shah Rukh Khan once again enthralled his fans with his recent release ‘Dunki‘. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is a tale of four friends who in search of a better life, wish to settle in a foreign country. However, due to unfavourable circumstances, the group takes a donkey route to cross the border illegally. The film received a good response at the box office, and now, if reports are to be believed, the makers of Dunki are planning to submit the film for the Oscars 2023. According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, the SRK-starrer is likely to be submitted for The Academy Awards nomination.

Trending Now

If the reports turn out to be true, then, this will mark SRK’s third film which has gone for the Oscar nominations. Back in 2004, Shah Rukh’s film Swades was submitted for the prestigious awards nomination. Later in 2005, another film by the actor Paheli went for an Oscar nomination. However, an official confirmation regarding the submission is yet to be made by the makers of the film.

You may like to read

Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, and turned out to be a hit among audience. The film earned decent at the box office. According to a report, the movie has crossed ₹219.27 crore net in the domestic market since 20 days of its release. On the other hand, the film is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark globally. As per the report released by the industry tracker, the SRK movie has minted ₹430 crore net worldwide.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Rajkumar Hirani disclosed that SRK was confident that, although the comedy-drama would be well-received, it wouldn’t achieve the same level of box office success as action films like Jawan and Pathaan.

“He had always told me not to expect huge numbers at the box office initially. He knew it was a slow burner, and the audience and family would eventually lap up to the film and start coming in. More than anyone, he was preparing me, and that is what exactly happened. We have seen many families coming together to theatres to watch the film,” Rajkumar Hirani said.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also featured Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.