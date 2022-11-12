Shah Rukh Khan Stopped at Mumbai Airport While Coming From Sharjah – Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at the Mumbai airport by the customs official to pay a hefty amount - Read deets.

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was in Sharjah, UAE for an award event returned to Mumbai and stopped at the airport by customs officials. According to Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sources, the Bollywood star had covers of expensive watches worth Rs 18 lakh for which he had to pay 6.83 lakh custom duty. Shah Rukh Khan had to cooperate with the officers.

The King Khan was in Sharjah to attend the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). He was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his contributions as the International Icon of Cinema and Culture. The event was attended by a large number of his fans and videos and pictures have now started surfacing online.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan from the event went viral where he looked amazing in an all-black avatar. SRK can be heard saying, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Video from Sharjah

“All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.” – #ShahRukhKhan at Sharjah International Book Fair as he receives the award of International Icon of Cinema and Culture pic.twitter.com/YGmmUQ3FwU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 11, 2022

