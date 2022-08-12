Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are in for a double celebration. After his cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha, his appearance in Brahmastra has been leaked on social media. Several photos are being shared online by fans who claim that the image is from the second trailer of Brahmastra which gives a full glimpse of SRK’s special appearance in the film. While there’s no confirmation to the reports and the pictures, the photo shows an injured man who looks like Shah Rukh Khan jumping and turning into a huge ball of fire taking the shape of a giant monkey. Now, the fans believe that the superstar is playing a ‘Vanarastra’ in the film which is about the whole ‘Astra-verse.’Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha Makes Fans go Wild, Watch Crazy Videos From Theatres

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji who immensely admires Shah Rukh Khan and has reportedly given a big ode to him with a stupendous appearance in the film. Neither he nor anyone else from the film has confirmed SRK’s appearance in Brahmastra but the fans have speculated big and are excited to see their favourite star in what has been declared the biggest motion picture of the year. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Shrugs Off as Fan Holds His Hand at Airport, Internet Praises Aryan Khan For Handling Situation Well - Watch Viral Video

Check out how Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are celebrating his cameo in Brahmastra after the leaked still:

Meanwhile, SRK appears as himself in Laal Singh Chaddha and impresses the audience who go crazy inside the theatres as he takes over the screen with a young Laal. In the clips and pictures that are going viral on social media, fans are seen cheering the loudest as SRK comes into a scene. Some of the fans also throw confetti on the big screen and dance with SRK, emulating his signature opening arms pose.

Shah Rukh has been away from the movies for over four years now. He was recently seen in a special appearance in R Madhvan’s film Rocketry. The actor has got three biggies lined up for release next year, starting with Pathaan which is a YRF drama and is slated to hit the screens on January 25. Shah Rukh features alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film. The next film up his sleeves is Atlee’s Jawaan which also marks South Superstar Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. The actor will end the year on an even bigger note with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu with him. Which film are you most excited about?

Note: We don’t confirm the veracity of the leaked picture. It might or might not be from the film Brahmastra.