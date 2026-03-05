Home

Shah Rukh Khan stuns in royal white Pathani sherwani, while Gauri Khan-Suhana dazzle in gold at Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding - See video

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan makes glamorous entry with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, video goes viral

At Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding, Shah Rukh Khan turned heads in royal white Pathani sherwani. Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan dazzled in matching gold outfits, creating a stunning family ensemble. The trio posed gracefully for photographers before entering the venue, and video of their elegant arrival quickly went viral, drawing admiration from fans and social media users alike.

Watch video of Shah Rukh Khan and family joining the celebration of the Tendulkar family

