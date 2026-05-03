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Shah Rukh Khan supports pregnant Deepika Padukone during King shoot wins hearts online, fans call him, Asli ka Badshah

Shah Rukh Khan supports pregnant Deepika Padukone during King shoot wins hearts online, fans call him, ‘Asli ka Badshah’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone trend online after a touching moment from the King set where SRK’s gesture during the shoot has led fans to shower love on both the iconic stars.

Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone (PC: Twitter)

A brief behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of King has quickly turned into one of the most talked-about viral clips online. The video features a simple interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during their shoot in South Africa. What looks like a normal break between takes has now become a moment fans are calling warm and respectful. The clip shows SRK helping Deepika as they move between shots and the gesture has triggered a wave of positive reactions across social media platforms.

What is seen in the viral King set clip?

The video captures Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone walking up a flight of stairs during filming. SRK, dressed in a black outfit, pauses while going ahead, then turns back and offers his hand to Deepika. She is seen wearing a bright orange top with flowing multicoloured trousers and accepts his support before they continue walking together. The moment appears natural and unplanned, which makes it stand out to viewers who have been following updates from the film set closely.

Why did the clip gain massive attention online?

The viral moment surfaced shortly after leaked images from the South Africa shoot of King had already created buzz. Those images showed both stars filming an intense sequence which added curiosity around the project. However this clip shifted focus from speculation to emotion as fans highlighted the comfort and bond shared between the actors during shooting breaks.

See viral video of SRK and Deepika Padukone from King set here

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan

shoot #king I’m risking my account for this gem #deepikapadukone #srk pic.twitter.com/4giTNJn9jN — Riya padukone (@_Riya_hd) May 1, 2026

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Also read: Siddharth Anand REACTS to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Leaked ‘King’ set photos from Cape Town, ‘Do not post…’

Fans reaction to SRK and Deepika moment

Social media users reacted strongly to the video with many praising Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture. One fan wrote “Ghante ka nahi asli ka Badshah” resembling the iconic dialogue from Aryan Khan’s web series Bads of Bollywood, while another commented “The real king my man SRK always respectful and grounded.” A different user said “This is why he is loved everywhere simple and real.” Many others called the moment “pure respect” and appreciated the way both actors carried themselves on set.

About King and its cast

King is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful action role alongside Deepika Padukone. It also marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan and includes a large ensemble cast featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rani Mukerji. The film is expected to face a major box office clash with global releases like Avengers Doomsday and Dune Chapter 3.

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