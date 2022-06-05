Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid – 19 Positive: Shah Rukh Khan recently tested Covid- 19 positive after actor Kartik Aaryan had confirmed about himself testing Covid positive. Aditya Roy Kapur also has been tested Covid positive with mild symptoms according to reports, though the actor hasn’t confirmed about the same. Samrat Prithviraj star Akshay Kumar had also tested Coronavirus positive in May 2022. Katrina Kaif had also tested positive as reported earlier in the day, but the Tiger 3 actor has recovered from Covid. Shah Rukh has recently been in the news because of his upcoming back-to-back releases in 2023. SRK recently unveiled the teaser of his action-thriller Jawan directed by Atlee.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

BMC Issues Strict Notice to Film Studios

Shah Rukh’s details with regard to testing Covid positive are still awaited according to a News 18 report. However, the News 18 report stated that, “BMC has asked the city to be on alert after a tremendous spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus. It has also instructed film studios located in the posh K-West ward of Mumbai to not organise parties in studios. BMC has also reportedly requested studios to give it an intimation in case any parties are hosted so that, if any person involved in the party is found to be Covid positive, then all others can be traced.”



Shah Rukh’s Atlee directorial Jawan stars South actress Nayanthara. Samantha Prabhu was reportedly, the first choice for the role, but she declined the same due to personal reasons. SRK will also be seen in YRF’s spy actioner Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh has also been signed for Rajukumar Hirani’s Dunki, slated to release in 2023.

