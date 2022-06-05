New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A number of Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus as all operations seem to get back to pre-COVID levels. On June 5, Katrina Kaif was also reported to have tested positive for coronavirus. On June 4, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were reported to have tested positive.Also Read - 'Tumhara Moosewala Kar Denge': Salman Khan, Father Salim Receive Death Threat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the Bollywood superstar a fast 'recovery'.

"Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!" Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2022

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter and wished King Khan a speedy recovery.

Wishing you a speedy and safe recovery @iamsrk. Praying for your good health 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked people to wear masks and not to panic amid the rising covid cases. “There is no need to panic; fatalities are not increasing. I appeal to the public to wear a face mask and receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the teaser of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film ‘Jawan’. He also unveiled a poster of the upcoming project on social media.