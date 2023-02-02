Top Recommended Stories
Meet Shah Rukh Khan, The ‘King, Legend…’ as Paulo Coelho Introduces Him to West Amid Pathaan Success
Paulo Coelho recently introduced Shah Rukh Khan to the West amid Pathaan success and called him a friend and a great actor.
Meet Shah Rukh Khan, The ‘King, Legend…’: Shah Rukh Khan is on a record-breaking spree with his monstrous blockbuster Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial continues to score double digit even during weekdays and seems unstoppable at the box office. Shah Rukh’s espionage actioner is being hailed by fans and has become one of the biggest hits of his movie career. The film has already surpassed the collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion. As Bollywood is celebrating the jinx of boycott trend finally coming to an end. SRK’s stardom and charisma is getting all the accolades worldwide from movie goers. Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Anurag Kashyap had heaped praise on the YRF spy-thriller. Now, the Pathaan actor has been lauded by none other than bestselling author Paulo Coelho.
Also Read:
- Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: There’s No Stopping Shah Rukh Khan’s Film as it Crosses Rs 667 Crore Worldwide
- Pathaan Writer Hints at YRF Spyverse Crossover Starring SRK And Salman Khan: 'We Can Expect Everything'
- Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan Beats Tiger Zinda Hai & PK to Become Second Biggest Bollywood Film Ever - Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup
CHECK OUT PAULO COELHO’S VIRAL TWEET:
King. Legend . Friend. But above all
GREAT ACTOR
( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc
— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023
PAULO COELHO INTRODUCES SHAH RUKH KHAN TO THE WEST, PRAISES MY NAME IS KHAN
Paulo retweeted Shah Rukh’s January 20, 2023 tweeted, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.” The The Alchemist author wrote in his quote tweet, “King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My Name is Khan– and I am not a terrorist”).”
Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and recently collected Rs 667 Crore gross worldwide.
For more updates on Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.