Meet Shah Rukh Khan, The 'King, Legend…' as Paulo Coelho Introduces Him to West Amid Pathaan Success

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, The ‘King, Legend…’: Shah Rukh Khan is on a record-breaking spree with his monstrous blockbuster Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial continues to score double digit even during weekdays and seems unstoppable at the box office. Shah Rukh’s espionage actioner is being hailed by fans and has become one of the biggest hits of his movie career. The film has already surpassed the collection of KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion. As Bollywood is celebrating the jinx of boycott trend finally coming to an end. SRK’s stardom and charisma is getting all the accolades worldwide from movie goers. Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Anurag Kashyap had heaped praise on the YRF spy-thriller. Now, the Pathaan actor has been lauded by none other than bestselling author Paulo Coelho.

PAULO COELHO INTRODUCES SHAH RUKH KHAN TO THE WEST, PRAISES MY NAME IS KHAN

Paulo retweeted Shah Rukh’s January 20, 2023 tweeted, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.” The The Alchemist author wrote in his quote tweet, “King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My Name is Khan– and I am not a terrorist”).”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and recently collected Rs 667 Crore gross worldwide.

