Shah Rukh Khan to be The Symbol of Alpha And Machismo in Pathaan: Siddharth Anand

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand says Shah Rukh Khan is going to surprise all with his style and swag in the YRF action entertainer. He says he has designed SRK's character to symbolise 'alpha and machismo' in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan: Pathaan is going to be a special film for reasons more than one. The YRF’s action entertainer features the biggest of the Bollywood actors in the lead – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. While SRK is excited to meet his fans for the first time in the last five years via screen, the film’s team has left no stone unturned in making his appearance bigger than ever. Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand have made sure that Pathaan features Shah Rukh‘s swag and style in the grandest manner possible.

The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. Siddharth talks about the vision for the superstar’s uber-cool look in Pathaan that has become a rage with people already. Siddharth tells the media, “Shah Rukh Khan has sported countless looks that have shaped the pop culture of our country and inspired generations of youngsters to dress like the king of Bollywood. His looks are associated with moments and memories of people and it won’t be wrong to say that he has made India more fashionable through his style in films. So, it was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK, who is playing a daredevil spy in Pathaan!”

He adds, “We wanted to capture the essence of his character which is inherently cool through what he wears and also his hairstyle. We wanted to make SRK the symbol of alpha and machismo, someone who is effortlessly cool and hot at the same time, through his look.”

Siddharth further says, “Going by the reaction his look is getting, I think we have done the job of giving his millions of fans worldwide yet another look that they can be proud of and shower love upon.”

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

— inputs from press release