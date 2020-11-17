While superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not decided on his next film as an actor, he has apparently decided to produce a romantic-comedy film for actor Kartik Aaryan. According to a report in PeepingMoon, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has already approached Kartik with the project. As of now, there is no official announcement from both the actors. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkummar Rao Recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's Iconic Scene From DDLJ | WATCH

As per a report with a leading daily, Red Chillies Entertainment is in talks with Kartik Aaryan for a romantic-comedy. Filmmaker Ajay Bahl who is known for his work in BA Pass and Section 375, is said to be helming this yet-untitled project. A source close to the project said: "The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year. Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film. However, the talks so far have been positive and it's just a matter of fact Kartik signs on the dotted line".

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has some more projects lined up. He will be completing the shoot for Ram Madhvani's upcoming film from December, then Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 in January, Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in March. There are reports that Aaryan also has the remake of Allu Arjun blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo under Rohit Dhawan's direction in his kitty.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he is a brilliant producer and has approached young talents. SRK has already signed Arjun Kapoor for a crime-thriller and the Badshah of Bollywood is also producing Kahaani spin-off, Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangda Singh.

