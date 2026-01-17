Home

Shah Rukh Khan to return in Don 3 after Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh’s exit? Superstar’s comeback depends on THIS demand

In the unpredictable world of Bollywood, casting changes, schedule change and sudden twists are a part and parcel. One such similar situation happened with Don 3. The biggest franchise, which had massive buzz and sky-high expectations around it. The film has found itself in the middle of a casting storm after Ranveer Singh’s exit from the film. Now, amid this casting reshuffle, Shah Rukh Khan’s name resurfaced. If reports are to be believed, the Badshah of Bollywood himself will make a comeback for his sequel, Don 3.

Now, with what’s going to happen next, all eyes are on Don 3. Sparking massive curiosity among fans, the fate of the film depends on who will headline the most-awaited sequel.

Ranveer Singh’s Exit Changes the Game

Ranveer Singh, who was originally supposed to play the lead role in the film and had everyone excited about it has walked away from this project. As per reports, after Dhurandhar’s success, Ranveer Singh didn’t want to be seen in a similar genre one after another. As per the report, “He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space.”

Kiara Advani Out, Kriti Sanon In?

Not just Ranveer, but even Kiara Advani, who was allegedly supposed to play the female lead, decided to exit the movie, and as per reports, actress Kriti Sanon will replace her. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda declined the antihero role.

As for the anti-hero in the movie, reports did suggest that Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda have been approached for the role, but both actors declined due to a lack of depth in the characters.

Shah Rukh Khan Likely to Return to the Franchise

After Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan is likely to return to the franchise for his ever-so-iconic role. However, the superstar has one condition if Farhan Akhtar and team want him to reprise the role.

Shah Rukh Khan to return to Don 3 on this condition

As per reports, SRK will return to the iconic franchise if Jawan director Atlee is roped in to be a part of the film. Besides this, the reports also suggest that the request for Atlee to join the film is so that he can step up the scale, while adding excitement among the audience.

With multiple exits, a cast reshuffle, and SRK’s possible comeback on a major condition, all eyes are on Don 3.

