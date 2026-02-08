Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Farah Khan for Main Hoon Na 2? Director breaks silence: Dont believe…

Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Farah Khan for Main Hoon Na 2? Director breaks silence: ‘Don’t believe…’

Farah Khan reacts to speculations around Main Hoon Na 2 with Shah Rukh Khan. Read what she said.

Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Farah Khan for Main Hoon Na 2? Director breaks silence: ‘Don’t believe…’

In today’s digital world, rumours often spread faster than facts, and while not all rumours are great, some can generate excitement and generate happiness. One such similar situation happened recently when speculations of Main Hoon Na 2 began circulating online, raising hopes of another collaboration between Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 2004, the original release was a blockbuster that marked choreographer Farah Khan’s directorial debut and featured Shah Rukh Khan in an unforgettable role. Even today, years after its release, the film resonates with the audience, retaining the same charm. leaving audiences eager to see whether a second installment could ever happen.

Now, as soon as the reports of the second instalment started doing the rounds, fans were excited and curious for official confirmation. However, the filmmaker has now addressed the rumours and clarified her stance.

Farah Khan dismisses sequel rumours

Putting the chatter to rest, Farah said, “Don’t believe in all these rumours.” Her statement makes it clear that, for now, there is no confirmed plan to bring the beloved franchise back to the big screen.

When will Farah return to direction?

Besides Main Hoon Na, Farah has also directed two other films starring Shah Rukh Khan, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. She had earlier shared an update about her next project during a visit to Nakul Mehta’s Mumbai home for a vlog.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called wapas aao Farah Khan (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college so I will make after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start.”

Her last directorial venture, Happy New Year (2014), starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani and emerged as a box office success.

Why Main Hoon Na remains special

Even after two decades, Main Hoon Na continues to be counted among Bollywood’s most loved entertainers. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles, blending action, romance, and comedy seamlessly.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects, he will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film is slated for a 2026 release.

Additionally, Shah Rukh will lend his voice to the fireworks show, The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky, during a cruise’s inaugural sail in Singapore on March 10. Speaking about the project, he said, “The Lion King will always hold a special place in my heart, and its timeless messages of bravery and hope continue to resonate across generations. With my family and I having been a part of this incredible story before, narrating this new reimagining feels like a full-circle moment and a true passion project.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.