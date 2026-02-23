Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to star in Vishal Bhardwajs next? Filmmaker reveals pitching story during O Romeo: Inshallah, is baar…

Shah Rukh Khan to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next? Filmmaker reveals pitching story during O Romeo: ‘Inshallah, is baar…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj to collaborate soon? The filmmaker drops hints. Read inside.

Shah Rukh Khan to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next? Filmmaker reveals pitching story during O Romeo: ‘Inshallah, is baar…’

In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood, we see many collaborations that intrigue the audience. However, there are some collaborations that are so eagerly awaited that even a hint of possibility excites fans. One such pairing that audiences have long hoped for is Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj. Further adding anticipation and excitement for the audience, the filmmaker recently spoke about the chances of working with the superstar and gave hints of their alleged collaboration soon.

‘I think it (collaboration) has to happen’

On being asked if Shah Rukh could enter Vishal’s cinematic world, the filmmaker said, “I think it (collaboration) has to happen. Main saal mein Shah Rukh se kitni baari kitni stories ke liye baat karta hun (I talk to Shah Rukh so many times throughout the year for so many stories). He always responds to my message, and he’s a lovely person. He’s the greatest charmer of our country.”

Vishal sent Shah Rukh a story during O Romeo

Vishal further revealed that he had already made a move during the making of O Romeo. Hr further added, “Who doesn’t love Shah Rukh Khan? Let me put it that way. Everyone loves him. And there has to be something so beautiful in him as a person, also, that makes him Shah Rukh Khan. Maine unhe iss film (O Romeo) ke dauran bhi ek kahani bheji hui hai aur woh bhi hamesha bolte hai ki, ‘Yaar ek film toh honi chayie jo hum dono ko saath mein karni chayie’, but definitely, there has to be one film between Shah Rukh and me. Inshallah, is baar woh miracle ho jaye (I had even sent him a story during O Romeo, and he always says, ‘There should be a film that we do together’).”

The filmmaker’s candid remarks have only heightened anticipation among fans who are eager to see this powerful creative duo come together on the big screen.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.