Shah Rukh Khan to Play Inspector Ghalib?: Shah Rukh Khan is making his grand comeback in 2023 with YRF’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. As per recent claims by multiple media sources, the actor is looking forward to hearing new scripts once he wraps up his three forthcoming releases. SRKians are super-excited for all three films and are also eager to know his plans with regard to future projects. Madhur Bhandarkar announced his first ambitious action project Inspector Ghalib based on Uttar Pradesh’s sand-mafia in 2019. Speculations were rife that the filmmaker had approached Shah Rukh play the lead protagonist in the movie. However, things couldn’t materialize during that time.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Gauri Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar Teases Maheep Kapoor - Watch Funny Video

MADHUR BHANDARKAR WILLING TO APPROACH SHAH RUKH KHAN AGAIN?

Madhur was quizzed in a Bollywood Hungama interview that since SRK maybe looking for scripts, would he approach him for his action-saga Inspector Ghalib once again. The filmmaker stated that, “I don’t want to restrict to just Inspector Ghalib. Shah Rukh is a great guy. It’s lovely interacting with him every time. You can sit with him and have amazing conversations on any topic. He has an in-depth knowledge of worldly affairs. If I have a good script, I’ll definitely approach him. He also admires my work.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Gets a Kiss And Red Rose From Fan at Mumbai Airport, Watch Viral Video

Madhur is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming release Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia in titular role. Also Read - Suhana Khan Oozes Hotness in Dubai Wearing Sexy Yellow Bodycon Dress, See Glamorous Pics Here

For more updates on Madhur Bhnadarkar and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.