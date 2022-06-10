Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning appearance at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s dreamy wedding in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. The Bollywood superstar looked dapper in beige suit set and some inside pics from the wedding surfaced where he can be seen posing with his upcoming film Jawaan’s director Atlee.Also Read - Why Is India Witnessing Sudden Surge in COVID Cases? Omicron Sub-variants Main Reason, Say Experts

SRK’s look for Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding

While, most of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were happy to see King Khan hale and hearty, some of the netizens trolled the actor and questioned how come he recovered from COVID so soon. One user wrote, ‘Isn’t he supposed to isolate himself for 14 days?’. Another one commented ‘Inlogon ko covid 2 din hi hote hein’. While, one wrote, ‘COVID be like – kya mazaak chal raha hain kya’, another said ‘Covid to mazaak hai ye log k liye’. Also Read - LIVE Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Marriage First Official PHOTO: Newlyweds Look so in Love; Groom Kisses Bride

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

According to reports, Shah Rukh was diagnosed with the covid however, it was only moderate symptoms, and he recovered quickly.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and direcector Atlee had unveiled the first look of their collaboration Jawan which stars newly married Nayanthara as SRK’s leading lady. Revealing the film’s release date and title, Shah Rukh Khan posted a first look video and wrote, “An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan

Apart from Jawaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Dunki’.