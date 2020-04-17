There is truly one King of Bollywood and its fans and enjoying that invincible title is Shah Rukh Khan who, after arranging for and donating 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical care team in Mumbai, was seen creating awareness about the stray and abandoned animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, SRK had donated undisclosed amount to various charitable organisations including the PM CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath – the earth foundation, Roti Foundation, The Working People’s Charter and support for acid attack survivors to help fight the war against the coronavirus. Also Read - Follow up for 28 Days: Here's How Centre Will Ensure There's Not a Single New Case

Recently, SRK took to his handle on the micro-blogging site and encouraged fans to ‘voice’ the needs of stray and abandoned animals during these tough times. He tweeted, “As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let’s make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help

@amtmindia via http://amtmindia.org/donate/ (sic).” Also Read - Asymptomatic Coronavirus Patients in Mumbai to be Tested After 5 Days: BMC

The actor’s Meer Foundation fed people with Ek Saath Foundation and delivered 1000 packages of groceries for a month in Mumbai’s Indira Nagar, Sathe Nagar, Transit Camp, Janta Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Vashi Naka, Govandi – Ekta CHS and PMGP Colony. Actor Shah Rukh Khan continues to extend a helping hand to the needy as India goes under lockdown 2.0 to curb the growing spread of COVID-19. The actor donated 25,000 PPE kits to the health ministry of Maharashtra for the better protection of the frontline healthcare workers. The Minister of Publish Health and Family Welfare in the state of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to SRK for his kind gesture towards the healthcare professionals.

Earlier, actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer-wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Khans’ office was give to be utilised as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.