Shah Rukh Khan Viral Dance Video: A new viral video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dancing is heart out on a Punjabi song is winning the internet. The video surfaced on the internet recently and immediately won the fans’ hearts as ‘King Khan’ can be seen grooving to it with his perfect moves. A fanclub of Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared an unseen video of the actor dancing to Punjabi song ‘Na Ja’. Fans are going gaga over the video which is trending big time on social media.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Pics From 'Dunki' Set In Budapest Goes Viral

Watch SRK Viral Dance Video Below:

In the video Shah Rukh can be seen in a black T-shirt and even made his own hook steps to the song as he matched them with the lyrics. From gesturing to make chapatis to showing ‘nakhra’ (tantrums), Shah Rukh did it all as he danced to the popular Punjabi track. It is unclear when or where the video was recorded.

Soon as the video surfaced, fans just can’t stop gushing over the superstar and wrote adorable comments. One user tweeted, “This is lovely..is this dance for a movie or just Shah Rukh having fun??” Another said, “He is so graceful and cute dancing. Even like that his moves are perfect. Love to see him so happy, comfortable, and free to be himself.” A third one wrote, “Lightens up even during the most stressful times. That’s the power of King.” Several called the video ‘adorable’ and ‘lovely.’ One fan wrote for Shah Rukh, “My cutieee.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero. After a long gap, he is now gearing up for three releases next year. SRK will be seen in Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is slated for theatrical release on January 25. His next release will be Atlee’s Jawan opposite Nayanthara on June 2,2022 and ‘Dunki’ which stars him opposite Taapsee Pannu, the movie will hit the screens on December 22.