Shah Rukh Khan Upsets Internet After His Racist ‘Idli’ Remark Against Ram Charan – Watch Viral Video

Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir grooved on Naatu Naatu' from Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's RRR on the first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities - Here's what went down

Shah Rukh Khan Upsets Internet After His Racist 'Idli' Remark Against Ram Charan - Watch Viral Video

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, have generated a lot of interest and attention from various sources. Among the attendees were Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Rani Mukerji, and others. The second day at the lavish Ambani witnessed a nostalgic reunion of the Khans – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir on the stage. The trio attempted to perform the hook step from the RRR song Naatu Naatu by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. At one point, Ram Charan came on stage with them and they all performed the song’s hook dance together.

Shah Rukh Khan asked Ram Charan to join the trio to perform the hook step of the song. However, an amusing comment King Khan made about calling Ram “idli” provoked a backlash from internet users.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Racist Remark Against Ram Charan – WATCH

Shahrukh Khan is being insensitive by referring to Ram Charan as “idli,” which could be perceived as a racial stereotype against South Indians. SHAME ON YOU @iamsrk#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/kUFRd6fTUj — YoungTiger | Fan Account | (@Sallu_Stann) March 4, 2024

In jest, he blurted out a few phrases that seemed to be in Telugu or Tamil. Pinkvilla posted a video of the same thing on Instagram where Ram Charan’s make-up artist Zeba Hassan commented, “I’m a huge SRK fan, but I really disliked the way he called Ram Charan on stage.”

