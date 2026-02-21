Shah Rukh Khan visits Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital; Salman Khan’s family urges privacy – Watch video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to visit veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan. A video of his arrival, shared by ANI, quickly made its way across social media platforms, drawing attention from fans and industry watchers alike.

Salim Khan’s health update: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Lilavati Hospital

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen arriving in his car, maintaining a low profile as he enters the hospital premises. His visit comes days after Salim Khan, 90, was admitted on February 17, 2026, following health concerns.

One social media user reacted to the video, writing, “Shah Rukh Khan visiting Salim Khan shows real respect and friendship. Wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery.” The gesture was widely viewed as a mark of solidarity within the film fraternity.

Salim Khan’s health update: ‘Not critical,’ says doctor

According to reports, Salim Khan’s condition is stable. Doctor Jalil Parkar confirmed that the veteran writer suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, most likely age-related. Speaking to the press, he said, “He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high. We treated him and had to put him on a ventilator to prevent his condition from worsening. It wasn’t because he was critical,” as quoted by News18.

The doctor added that necessary medical investigations and procedures were carried out, although specific details were not disclosed. Salim Khan was shifted to the ICU as a precautionary measure and is reportedly recovering. However, given his age, the healing process may take time.

Salman Khan’s family expresses concern over public updates

While fans have been closely following updates about Salim Khan’s health, it appears that the family prefers to keep matters private. A source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers (sic).”

Reports suggest that Salman Khan and his family were not pleased with medical details being shared publicly and have requested authorities to refrain from releasing further information.

The legacy of Salim Khan and the Salim-Javed era

Salim Khan is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential writers. As one half of the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, alongside Javed Akhtar, he helped shape the golden era of 1970s and 80s Bollywood. Together, they penned blockbusters such as Sholay, Deewaar and Zanjeer, films that continue to influence Indian cinema decades later.

As Salim Khan recovers under medical supervision, well-wishers across the country are hoping for his speedy return home. Shah Rukh Khan’s hospital visit has only reinforced the strong bonds that continue to define Bollywood’s inner circle during moments of concern.