Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Temple Ahead of Dunki’s Release, His Third Time This Year – Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan pays a holy visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine for the third time this year. A viral video shows him hiding himself in a black hoodie as he walks up to the temple.

SRK at Vaishno Devi: Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film ‘Dunki‘. The trailer of the film hit the screens earlier this month and now the promotions are in full swing. But, before everything else, SRK decided to visit the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu on Tuesday morning. A video of the actor walking up to the famous shrine with his team is now going viral on social media.

SRK, dressed in an oversized black hoodie and a leather jacket, is seen hiding himself successfully and the fellow pilgrims try to identify him. The actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani is also seen accompanying him on the way. This is SRK’s third visit to the holy shrine this year. He did the special puja at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan earlier this year, right before the release of Pathaan and Jawan.

Watch Viral Video of Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi temple before Dunki release:

#ShahRukhKhan pays a visit to the holy #VaishnoDevi shrine ahead of the release of his film #Dunki. This is his third visit to the temple this year. pic.twitter.com/3QeklEQdc2 — India.com (@indiacom) December 12, 2023

SRK is looking at making a hattrick with Dunki at the Box Office. The film looks like a light-hearted story of family, drama, emotions, friendship, love and patriotism. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has already met with a positive response, especially from the family audience who has full faith in the director’s capabilities to provide a clean entertaining film like 3 Idiots, PK and the Munna Bhai series in the past.

Dunki is facing a Box Office clash with Salaar: CeaseFire. Both films are hitting the screens on December 22 as the big Christmas releases this year. However, the makers of Dunki have decided to release it a day before in the overseas market, to get a benefit of advance bookings over the Prabhas starrer.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani among others. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Dunki!

