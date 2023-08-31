Home

Shah Rukh Khan ‘Wants’ Alia Bhatt In The Jawan Trailer; Here Is What The Netizens Have To Say

The recently released trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan has a mention of Alia Bhatt. This scene in question about a Metro hijack has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The D-day is finally here. After much anticipation, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been released by the makers. While the promo is a powerhouse full of action, catchy dialogues, and dramatic visuals, there is one scene in particular that has caught the attention of the internet. Shah Rukh Khan is believed to portray a criminal who performs various heists across the country with the help of a group of women and even hijacks a Metro. The scene in question has a connection to SRK’s Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt, Yes you heard it right.

Shah Rukh Khan ‘Wants’ Alia Bhatt In The Jawan Trailer

The second scene shows Shah Rukh Khan in the middle of terrorising people on the Metro. He is negotiating the terms of the hijack over the phone with a police officer, played by Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and when she asks him what he wants, he says “Chahiye toh alia bhatt” (I want Alia Bhatt). Watch the Jawan trailer here:

Of Justice & A Jawan.

Of Women & their Vengeance.

Of a Mother & A Son.

And of course, a lot of Fun!!!

Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WwU95DJcK2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2023

Netizens React To The Alia Bhatt Scene

This scene has garnered a lot of eyeballs. A Twitter user wrote, “Every #Aliabhatt fanboy ever (sic).” Another one said, “#ShahRukhKhan’s character #Jawan also wants #AliaBhatt & all i want ot say is I know that feeling.” One posts read, “Chahiye to #AliaBhatt Loved it loved it loved it #Jawan.” An account penned, “Sir Ji Alia Bhatt Ki to Shaadi ho chuki hai.” A fan wrote, “Alia ap ke piche aap alia ke piche too much fun”

All About Jawan

Movie buffs are counting the days until Jawan reaches the cinema halls on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen locking horns with antagonist Vijay Sethupathi in his next. The film’s primary cast also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in crucial roles, along with Deepika Padukone making a special cameo appearance. The actress beats Shah Rukh Khan in an intense wrestling match.

Now talking about the movie’s technical crew, Anirudh Ravichander provided the songs and background score for the edge-of-the-seat thriller, whereas G. K. Vishnu has looked after the camera work of the drama.

The previews of Jawan have been creating a lot of buzz among movie buffs, now it remains to be seen if SRK is able to recreate the magic of Pathaan at the box office.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

