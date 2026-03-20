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Shah Rukh Khans wealth drops 13.5% in 2026, but he remains one of the richest in entertainment – Know his net worth now

Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth drops 13.5% in 2026, but he remains one of the richest in entertainment – Know his net worth now

How much money Shah Rukh Khan has? His name has been featured in the 2026 Hurun India Rich List. Check the details.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of the Hurun India Rich List and continues to be in the billionaire club. Yes, you read it right. King Khan’s name has been featured in the 2026 Hurun India Rich List. He topped the Hurun India Rich List 2026 for Bollywood stars with a staggering wealth of Rs 10,800 crore. SRK’s wealth is largely driven by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he established in 2002. Over the years, the company has delivered several hit projects such as ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Jawan’, and of course, the recently released series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, which is directed by SRK’s son Aryan Khan.

Understanding more of Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth, in 2008, he invested Rs 165 crore for a 55% stake in IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is now (2026)valued at Rs 13,000-15,000 crore. In this, Khan’s personal stake alone is worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore. Shah Rukh Khan has actually claimed the throne with his assets as one of the richest men in the entertainment world! He is also among the 57 new Indian entrants on the list. However, the figures have dropped by 13.5% as in 2025, SRK’s wealth was Rs 12,490 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan is a newcomer to the list, which also includes music legends such as Jay-Z (US$2.8 billion), Taylor Swift (US$1.6 billion), and Rihanna (US$1.5 billion).

In the world of entertainment, however, the richest person is George Lucas, who has a net worth of US$7.6 billion. The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 was released on March 5.

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