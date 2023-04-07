Home

Shah Rukh Khan Wears Aryan Khan’s Hoodie at KKR vs RCB IPL Match And The Internet Can’t Stop Gushing!

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at the RCB vs KKR IPL match in Kolkata on Thursday. The photos show him wearing a black hoodie with a red cross print which originally belongs to Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Friday. The actor was joined by his daughter Suhana Khan, and her friends in the stands as they all supported their team in the KKR vs RCB match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. SRK entertained the audience with his moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan and impressed the fans with his appearance in a casual hoodie. But, there’s something else that’s making fans go wild now.

Several fan groups of Shah Rukh Khan have highlighted how SRK was seen in the same hoodie that his son, Aryan Khan wore at a party sometime back. As the superstar addressed the crowd at Eden Gardens and his photos went viral on social media, the fans were quick to spot the black hoodie with a red cross mark printed on the right side.

Several photos of SRK and Aryan wearing the same hoodie are now going viral on social media. The father-son duo is looking stylish as they flaunt their casual appearances on respective occasions.

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S PHOTOS IN THE BLACK HOODIE FROM RCB VS KKR MATCH:

Meanwhile, the internet is also crushing over the epic moment between SRK and Virat Kohli on the field. In a photo that is being widely shared online, the actor is seen holding the cricketer’s face, in a gesture to shower love on him.

The two stars are seen in one frame and the fans can’t stop gushing over their bond. Which was your favourite moment from the match – SRK dancing or SRK meeting Kohli?

