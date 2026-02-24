Home

Shah Rukh Khan works 20 hours a day despite spinal problems, reveals his 71-year-old co-actor

Govind Namdev said Shah Rukh Khan was amazed by the actor’s unmatched dedication and hard work.

Veteran Bollywood actor Govind Namdev, who has worked with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in films like Raees, Chamatkar, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, recently spoke about the actor’s health and dedication. Govind Namdev said that Khan has serious health issues, including a spinal problem, and often works despite being in a lot of pain. He added that Shah Rukh works almost 24 hours a day and continues to stay committed to his profession.

Govind said he was amazed by the actor’s unmatched dedication and hard work. “Ek hi hai banda jo 24 ghante kaam karta hai, sona bhi 3-4 ghante, ussi mei dand bhaitak bhi hai, udghatan bhi karna hai, dialogue bhi yaad karna hai, kahin perform karne bhi jaana hai, main hairaan ho gaya ki ye kaisa aadmi hai (He is the only person who works 24 hours a day and sleeps for just three to four hours. On top of that, he does sit-ups, inaugurates events, memorises dialogues, and travels to perform at various places. I was surprised by the kind of person he is)“, Namdev said while having a conversation with Lallantop.

Namdev revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has several health issues, particularly related to his spine. Govind said, “He has many physical problems, especially spinal issues. We have learned from him by observing how he handles everything.” He added that Shah Rukh never talks about his problems, and that everyone gets a chance to learn from his strength and attitude.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication to work, he said in an old interview the actor cannot sit idle at home and simply loves to work. Khan has stated that taking long breaks affects his mental state, which is why he prefers to stay constantly engaged in work.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the news for his upcoming film King. He will once again be seen performing powerful action sequences in the film. His look from the movie has already been released, and audiences are now eagerly waiting for the trailer.

