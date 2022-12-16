Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zinda Hai’ Gets Loudest Cheers at KIFF 2022 Amid Ban Pathaan Trends – WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s viral speech at KIFF 2022: Shah Rukh Khan was one of the guests at the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata Film Festival on Thursday. The superstar joined the likes of Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Arijit Singh among others as he took over the stage to deliver a speech.

Amid the increasing calls for banning his latest movie Pathaan, Shah Rukh talked about the ‘negativity’ on social media. The actor mentioned that social media reflects the ‘narrowness of view’. He challenged people with a negative mindset in his ‘Pathaan‘ style and said no matter who tries to spread negativity, positive people like him and his fans ‘Zinda hai’ (are still alive).

SHAH RUKH KHAN: SOCIAL MEDIA IS DRIVEN BY NARROWNESS OF VIEW

SRK began by saying, “The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And it’s somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive.”

He continued, “Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived. It allows us to know each other better. In a way, it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind–a narrative that brings to the fore humanity’s immense capacity for compassion, unity, and brotherhood.”

Shah Rukh was given loud cheers when he concluded his speech with his trademark ‘zinda hai’ style from Pathaan. He said, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (sic).”

WATCH SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL SPEECH FROM KIFF 2022:

SRK’s film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, is slated to hit the screens on January 25 as the big Republic Day release. The actor recently released the first song from the film titled ‘Besharam Rang‘ in which he could be seen romancing Deepika in a steamy avatar. Their sensuous chemistry and that Deepika is seen wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the video have hurt the sentiments of many people in the country.

Pathaan marks SRK’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged movie after a hiatus of five years. The actor has also got Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani and Jawaan with Atlee in the pipeline.