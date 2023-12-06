Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2011 Video Goes Viral When He Manifested Suhana Khan’s Red Carpet Look in Same Dress

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2011 Video Goes Viral When He Manifested Suhana Khan’s Red Carpet Look in Same Dress

Viral Video of Shah Rukh Khan From 2011 event goes viral when he manifested Suhana Khan and his walk at the red carpet in a red dress. Watch here

Shah Rukh Khan's 2011 Video Goes Viral When He Manifested Suhana Khan's Red Carpet Look in Red Dress

Suhana Khan is all set and excited about making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film is all set to release on Netflix on December 7 and the screening took place last night in Mumbai where who’s who from the industry came to attend the mega event. One of the videos from the red carpet has gone viral where we can see Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and their family coming together to support Suhana Khan at the premiere of her debut film The Archies. SRK held Suhana’s hand as they walked on the red carpet.

Trending Now

Suhana Khan wore a spicy red bodycon gown with a plunging neckline and left her tresses open. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, wore The Archies‘ t-shirt with a black blazer for the event. Did you know SRK manifested Suhana’s red carpet look and this hand-in-hand moment years ago when he attended the 56th Filmfare Awards in 2011? After receiving the Best Actor award for My Name Is Khan, the superstar, in his speech, spoke about how he wanted daughter Suhana to join him at the award show dressed in a red gown, but she couldn’t do so because she is unwell. He said, “To be really honest, my daughter has not been well and I wanted her to come here wearing a red gown, walk the red carpet with me but she is not well,” he said.

You may like to read

Shah Rukh Khan’s dream came true when Suhana in a red dress walked hand-in-hand with him at The Archies’ event.

Shah Rukh Khan’s dream came true, watch his old video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Archies’ screening was also attend by the Bachchans, Kapoors, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Kajol and many more.

The Archies will be available from December 7 on Netflix.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.