Amid the coronavirus outbreak and crisis across the globe and nation, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan had offered to give their 4-storey private office building for BMC quarantine facility. The office building has now been completely converted into quarantine area with all the important elements needed. The place is equipped with 22 beds currently. SRK’s Meer Foundation shared the video of the new quarantine zone on social media. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Salman Khan's 'Pyaar Karona', Says 'Bhai Kamaal ka Single Aur Singer Hai'



Sharing the video of the quarantine quarters, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation wrote, “Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @my_bmc’s guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before.”

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had thanked Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for their considerate, thoughtful gesture. They replied to BMC’s tweet, stating that they are thankful to be a part of the attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars. “When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight COVID 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars. आमची Mumbai आमची BMC,” they wrote.

On April 4, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan had annoucned that they will be giving their 4-storey office to BMC for quarantine facilities. Thanking them and announcing their contribution amid the coronavirus crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted, “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona”