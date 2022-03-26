Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is a global sensation, with his fans ensuring that every photo gets attention. SRK is seen flaunting his abs in a new photo circulating the internet. In a recent shirtless photo, the actor appears to be rather handsome. With bands on his right wrist, a messy bun in his hair, and cool sunglasses, he can be seen flaunting his pristine eight-pack abs. King Khan shared a glimpse of his toned abs as he flaunts his intense look. Sharing to his Twitter handle, SRK captions his picture, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….(sic).”Also Read - ‘Is He The One?’: Fans Ask Suhana Khan as She Hides Her Face When Papped With Friend Inside Car

Check this out:

Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…. pic.twitter.com/vzk8C1JOUf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 26, 2022

His fans swamp the comment section and shower him with love for his new look. One of the users write, “A man that refuses to age! You look so amazing Shah – an inspiration to us all. Love you.” Another fan says, “Baadshah of Bollywood.” Fans also hail SRK for motivating them and write, “@iamsrk bas har hafte ek aisi pic daldeya karo. Meri gym motivation kabhi khtm nahi hogi.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘SRK+’ is Not an App or OTT Platform? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Poster

Take a look at what his fans have to say:

A man that refuses to age! You look so amazing Shah – an inspiration to us all. Love you pic.twitter.com/YyPSxsVAu9 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) March 26, 2022

Baadshah of bollywood. — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) March 26, 2022

@iamsrk bas har hafte ek aisi pic daldeya karo. Meri gym motivation kabhi khtm nahi hogi. — Kunal (@TweetsOfKunal) March 26, 2022

SRK is back in his old charm. Welcome back KING. — The Invincible_SRK (@SRKFAN17027304) March 26, 2022

Attractiveness is essentially a combination of self-confidence and attitude. #ShahRukhKhan you are a King PATHAAN — Akshat Saraf (@AkshatSaraf) March 26, 2022

What do you think about his recent look? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates on SRK.