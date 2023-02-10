Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India! Co-Star Tanya Abrol Ties The Knot, Rubina Dilaik Attends The Wedding, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India! co-star Tanya Abrol recently tied the knot as Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla attended the wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India! Co-Star Ties The Knot: Shah Rukh Khan is basking high on the success of Pathaan. While it is celebration time for the actor, his Chak De India! co-stars Chitrashi Rawat and Tanya Abrol also have reasons to rejoice. Chitrashi, who played Komal Chautala recently got married and it also marked the reunion of Chak De girls. Now Tanya, who essayed the character of Balbir Kaur also tied the knot with her longtime beau Aashish Verma on Thursday. Her wedding was attended by television actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple shared the photos of the newlyweds and Tanya even thanked them on social media in an emotional message.

CHECK OUT TANYA ABROL’S VIRAL WEDDING PICS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

TANYA ABROL WRITES A SWEET MESSAGE FOR RUBINA DILAIK AND ABHINAV SHUKLA

Abhinav took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible & i am more fun. The highs & lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support 🤗 @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow.” Tanya replied with a sweet message in the comments which read as, “I love you both so so much ❤️@rubinadilaik @ashukla09 thank you for making it special.”

Tanya was also seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui where she played Ayushmann’s elder sister.

