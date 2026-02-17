Shah Rukh khan’s chivalry changed Bollywood culture, says Anubhav Sinha: 'I never saw...'

When conversations turn to social change in cinema, they usually revolve around bold scripts or powerful political themes. But filmmaker Anubhav Sinha believes transformation can start with something far simpler, a small gesture repeated often enough to become normal. As he prepares for the release of his upcoming film Assi, the director shared an interesting observation about how film stars influence everyday behaviour. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anubhav spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan may have unintentionally reshaped both on-screen and off-screen conduct in Bollywood.

Here’s what Anubhav Sinha said:

Recalling his early years in the industry, Anubhav pointed out a small but striking detail about traditional Hindi film heroes. “Before Shah Rukh Khan became the star that he is, I never saw a hero run down the steps to give the lady a hand to climb up. I never saw an actor do that,” he said.

According to him, Shah Rukh repeated that gesture so frequently in his films that it slowly became aspirational behaviour. “That is such aspirational conduct that now, you see it very often. Now, that’s a change. People are opening doors for women. Shah Rukh Khan is single-handedly responsible for this chivalry,” he added. For Anubhav, this is proof that cinema shapes culture in ways that are subtle and long-lasting. It may not always be loud or revolutionary, but it leaves an imprint.

Change Does Not Happen Overnight

Known for socially driven films such as Mulk, Thappad and Bheed, Anubhav believes that cinema’s impact cannot always be measured in numbers or awards. He pointed to another example, Shah Rukh’s decision in 2018 to place the names of his female co-stars before his own in film credits. The actor has continued this practice in subsequent projects, setting a quiet example within the industry.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Anubhav sees such decisions as small yet meaningful steps. “So, change is not that difficult an entity. Keep doing the right things. Change happens in so many ways,” he said. For him, progress is gradual. It grows through repeated acts of respect and responsibility.

From Ra.One To Assi

Anubhav previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One (2011), a sci-fi thriller that also featured Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor. While the film received mixed reactions at the box office at the time, it was later appreciated for its ambition and visual effects.

His next film, Assi, moves back to intense social territory. The story focuses on a rape survivor and her lawyer as they fight for justice.

As Anubhav readies Assi for audiences, his reflections serve as a reminder that cinema’s power does not lie only in big speeches or dramatic scenes. Sometimes, it lies in a hero simply offering a hand — and millions choosing to follow.