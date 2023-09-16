Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Cinematic Wave With New Age Filmmakers

A glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic wave with new age commercial filmmakers like Atlee and Siddharth Anand.

SRK’s New Cinematic Wave: Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts with his new blockbuster Jawan. The actor’s first collaboration with Tamil filmmaker Atlee in his Bollywood directorial debut has resonated with the masses. Shah Rukh, beyond the stardom and larger-than-life persona is known for his risk-taking ability as an actor. SRK started his career with television series like Cirkus, Fauji and Dil Dariya. He worked with debutant filmmakers like Aziz Mirza and Aditya Chopra in the early years of his movie career. At a time when Bollywood was either making action movies or slapstick comedies, Shah Rukh brought back the romantic era in Hindi film industry.

SHAH RUKH KHAN ONCE AGAIN CREATES ON-SCREEN MAGIC WITH ATLEE’S JAWAN

Jawan is testament of the fact that SRK works the best with young filmmakers who can think out-of-the-box. Shah Rukh’s vigilante avatar in a dual role has been hailed by movie buffs. Atlee has packaged hard-hitting social realities through high-octane action, grand VFX, peppy music, romance and emotions. The idea of presenting a sensitive story inspired from the Gorakhpur tragedy in a masala entertainer was praised by cinephiles. The talking point behind the success of the movie is not being attributed to that larger-than-life persona of SRK or the entertainment quotient, but the human element in the narrative. Shah Rukh’s collaboration with Aziz Mirza in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Aditya Chopra in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has given Bollywood its cult classics. These films not only marked the Hindi film debut of these directors, but also brought a new brand of filmmaking in the Hindi film industry.

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S TRYST WITH DEBUTANAT FILMMAKERS

SRK’s close friend and choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan, made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, backed by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. She also collaborated with Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. The Jawan actor’s collaboration with debutant directors has given the film industry many cinematic geniuses. Shah Rukh has unabashedly spoken about his ambition of being the pioneer in achieving the best for Indian cinema’s global success. Through his on-screen charisma, be it Jawan of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, SRK has brought his own cinematic wave of new age commercial cinema.

As audiences are already demanding Pathaan and Jawan sequels, his next Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani is also expected to do wonders at the box office.

