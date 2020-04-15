Veteran Bollwywood actor Renuka Shahane, who was Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in 90 s TV show Circus, in a recent interview revealed that she was chased by bear on the sets of the show. She spoke about some interesting incidents after the show is getting re-telecast due to the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Donates 25,000 PPE Kits For Frontline Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says we Have to 'Protect Humanity'

"There was one song which we had to shoot with a wild bear. That bear was supposed to ride a motorcycle and perform in front of the crowd while we all danced behind it. The trainer had warned us beforehand that we should not come in its way, but even though we tried to avoid it, the bear ended up chasing us! So if you watch the episode carefully, you'll see that we were terrified and were running for our lives, but still had to look calm because the camera was rolling."

She also spoke at length about her experience of working with the young Shah Rukh Khan who was already ruling millions of hearts with his performance in 90s popular show Fauji. She said, ”

"It was great as we all were quite young and enthusiastic. Shah Rukh was a huge craze even at that time because his previous show Fauji had done so well. He was like a heartthrob even then. At that time when he was not even a film star, I've seen him getting mobbed by fans and a crowd of around 20,000 people gathering there just to see Shah Rukh Khan. He was a workoholic. He would have worked for 36 hours at a stretch if he was asked to. That kind of energy was very infectious. Plus, all of us were already excited to work with him. I definitely was, because I had loved Fauji."

Talking about the show returning to TV, she said , “The youngsters have been watching it with their parents, and there have been many reactions on social media. Shah Rukh is still a star for the next five generations to come. A lot of people had missed the serial earlier, I am happy to see my role and the show getting appreciated.”