Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids and she celebrated her 21st birthday on May 22. While she was celebrating her special day in New York, social media was flooded with friends and fans showering love on Suhana. Today, Suhana took to social media sharing a glimpse of her Birthday attire.

Suhana Khan shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her green bodycon dress and radiant make-up. "Twentyone," she wrote with a heart emoji. Suhana looks absolutely breathtaking in this picture. Several friends and fans took to the comment section of this star kid's post showering love. While Suhana's BFF Ananya Pandey wrote, 'Tinkerbell!!' on her post, Zoya Akthar Akthar also dropped a heart emoji.

On Saturday Gauri Khan shared a heartwarming note for her daughter Suhana Khan with one of her pictures and wrote, “Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always (sic).” Even Suhana’s friend Shanaya Kapoor shared an old video in which Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey can be dancing to the song Yeh Mera Dil. “happy birthday my sue we’re forever going to be dancing together #team.” Navya on her Instagram Stories shared a picture with Suhana and wrote, “happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2,” Shanaya wrote. Ananya too had wished Suhana in an Instagram story and shared a throwback picture of them sharing a hug while posing.

Suhana is currently in New York and is pursuing a film studies course from the New York University. However, her plans to foray into Bollywood are still not known.